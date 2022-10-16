EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Horizon City Municipal Court is offering an amnesty period in which it will waive the warrant fee for delinquent tickets.

Amnesty will run from Monday, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Horizon City Municipal court will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Individuals who want to pay online and/or look to see if they owe anything can visit https://www.trafficpayment.com for more information. You can also call the Horizon City Municipal Court at (915) 852-1048 or go in person to the municipal court at 14999 Darrington Rd.

The court accept cash, cashier’s check, money orders, debit cards, Discover, Master Card and Visa.

