EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Horizon City Police Department says an article from Moving Waldo has named Horizon City the “safest city in Texas with the best quality of life.” The ranking was based on violent-crime rates, property-crime rates and the total of both crime rates.

Horizon police says the article states that the statistics used come from the F.B.I. Uniform Crime Reporting Program (U.C.R.). This program “includes data from more than 18,000 city, university and college, county, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies. Agencies participate voluntarily and submit their crime data either through a state U.C.R. program or directly to the F.B.I.’s U.C.R. Program.”

To read the full article visit The Top 10 Safest Cities in Texas with the Best Quality of Life – 2022 – MovingWaldo.