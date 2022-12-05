Baby shoes and socks are designed with “wiggle-proof” technology to keep them from slipping off.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, in partnership with Molina Healthcare of Texas and Operation Warm, will be giving away 300 pairs of shoes and socks to students in Horizon City.

The giveaway will be at Peter Duarte Head Start, 12583 Darrington Rd., on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Children from age 3 to 4 who are enrolled in the program are eligible to attend. Holiday characters will greet the children as they enter to get their shoes and socks and gingerbread cookies will be available for the children to enjoy.