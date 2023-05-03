Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas today is to visit Del Rio, Texas, and hold a news conference. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

Homeland Security says secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is headed to the Rio Grande Valley ahead of the lifting of Title 42.

Mayorkas is expected to be in the area on Thursday and Friday, “to review CBP and ICE planning and response operations ahead of the lifting of the Title 42 public health Order,” according to a news release from his office.

The Secretary also plans to meet with the DHS staff, local officials, law enforcement partners, and others.

Details of which Valley cities he will visit have not been released.