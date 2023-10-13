EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Housing Opportunity Management Enterprise (HOME) recently announced that the Blue Flame Building in Downtown El Paso will be illuminated in pink on Friday evening, Oct. 13, in honor of Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

By illuminating the Blue Flame building in pink, HOME says it aims to “draw attention to Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness and inspire conversations surrounding the importance of early detection, treatment and ongoing research in the fight against breast cancer.”

“Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day is an annual observance that shines a light on the individuals and families affected by metastatic breast cancer, an advanced and incurable stage of the disease,” HOME said in a press release.