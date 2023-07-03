EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Housing Opportunity Management Enterprise (HOME) has announced the Blue Flame Building in Downtown El Paso will be lit up in red, white, and blue on Tuesday, July 4.

The light show will “illuminate the Downtown skyline as a symbol of unity, patriotism and celebration in honor of Independence Day,” according to HOME.

The lighting will start on Tuesday after sunset and continue every 30 minutes until 2 a.m.

“We are thrilled to illuminate the Blue Flame Building for the Fourth of July celebration,” said Gerald Cichon, CEO of HOME. “This iconic structure represents the heart and soul of our city, and we believe that lighting it up in red, white, and blue is a fitting way to honor our nation’s independence while fostering a sense of community pride.”