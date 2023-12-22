EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To celebrate the holidays, Housing Opportunity Management Enterprise (HOME) announced that the Blue Flame Building in Downtown El Paso will be illuminated by a light show through Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

Each evening, the building’s light show will illuminate the Downtown skyline every hour after sunset. To ring in 2024, a light show will also take place beginning at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, according to a press release sent by Barracuda PR.

“We are thrilled to usher in the holiday season with the radiant glow of the Blue Flame Building in Downtown El Paso,” said HOME CEO Gerald Cichon. “As we illuminate the iconic landmark, we invite the community to join us in celebrating the spirit of the season. This light display is a symbol of hope, unity, and the enduring legacy of HOME in enriching the lives of our fellow El Pasoans. Happy holidays from HOME.”

Additionally, the building has played a significant role in the El Paso’s history, and since its renovation and re-opening by HOME in 2021, the Downtown landmark’s legacy has been reborn, according to the press release.