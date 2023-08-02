EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME) will be honoring the memory of the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019, by illuminating their downtown building in white.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the HOME building will be illuminated in white and will pulse 23 times at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Each pulse will symbolize the life of each victim who was lost in the tragedy. The white light will be paying tribute to the victims, family members, friends, and neighbors affected by the heartbreaking incident, according to HOME.

“The display serves as a solemn reminder of the lives that were taken too soon and the resilience of the El Paso community.”

-Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises