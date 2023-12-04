EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Housing Opportunity Management Enterprise (HOME), El Paso’s public housing authority, will break ground on its latest affordable housing development — this time in Clint.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Kinship Commons is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 13561 Alameda Ave.

Shaun Felice/KTSM 9 News

Scheduled guests include El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, the Clint High School color guard, HOME Board Chair Eileen Karlsruher, County Commissioner Iliana Holguin, HOME CEO Gerald Cichon, and Tom Anderson, senior VP of Pennrose Development.

Kinship Commons will consist of 44 units, representing an $8 million investment to help provide affordable, vibrant and sustainable communities throughout El Paso County, according to a news release.

The project was designed by architectural firm Wright & Dalbin, and construction will be completed by Bowling Construction under Pennrose Development and financed by PNC Bank. Once completed, Kinship Commons will be managed in partnership between HOME and Envolve.

“Kinship Commons represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide affordable, quality housing to the residents in Clint and throughout El Paso County,” Cichon said. “We are proud to collaborate with our partners in this endeavor, including County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and El Paso County Commissioners Court. We look forward to the positive impact this community will have on the lives of its residents.”



