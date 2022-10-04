EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest Downtown El Paso housing development at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The brand-new Nuestra Senora community, 415 Montana Ave., is being billed as the “first-of-its-kind” in Downtown El Paso. It will house 80 families and cost $17.7 million to construct.

Candace Valenzuela, the HUD regional administrator for the Southwest, will be the keynote speaker.

Special guest will be Cinta de Oro, formerly known as WWE superstar Sin Cara. Cinta de Oro was born and raised in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio and grew up in the Morehead public housing community.

Mayor Oscar Leeser, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, HOME Board of Commissioner Richard Porras and HOME CEO Gerald Cichon will also be at the ceremony.