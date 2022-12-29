EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures.

Courtesy of Fit Fam El Paso

The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in exchange for community service. Mr. Quionez has agreed to provide his expertise to help children living in HOME properties to learn the fundamentals and safety of rock climbing. The rock-climbing event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 29.

HOME has partnered with Sessions Climbing and Fitness to facilitate the event using their equipment and instructors to help Mr. Quionez give a climbing demonstration and teach kids how to safely enjoy climbing as a hobby and exercise activity.

“After meeting Mr. Quionez and his attorney, we felt we could make this incident into a positive experience. We do not condone this type of behavior as it is very dangerous and illegal. The video went viral in the El Paso community, so we thought this would be a great opportunity to show kids the dangers of doing a stunt like this and give them an opportunity to learn about and enjoy rock climbing.” said Gerald Cichon, CEO of HOME.