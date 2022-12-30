A home, available for sale, is shown on August 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The typical home in Texas has increased in value by 13% so far this year.

Data from Zillow shows prices across the state increased by about $36,000, or 12.8% between Dec. 31, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022.

Zillow’s “Home Value Index” (ZHVI) is a seasonally-adjusted measure of the typical home value in any given area. According to Zillow, the index reflects the typical value for homes in the 35th to 65th percentile range.

The average increase in Texas is slightly above that of the national average. Across the country, the typical home increased in value by 10.8% during the same time frame.

The map below shows the typical home value in counties across Texas as of Nov. 30.

Kendall County, northwest of San Antonio, has the highest home prices. A typical home there is worth almost $650,000 as of the end of November. Travis County is second, with a typical home value of just over $600,000.

The typical home is worth more than half a million dollars in four other counties: Gillespie, Blanco, Collin and Comal.

Zillow has data for 210 of Texas’ 254 counties. Hall County, southwest of Amarillo, has the cheapest homes in the state, with a typical value of about $68,000. Values are below $100,000 in an additional 12 counties.

Where are home values changing the most?

While home values across Texas increased by 12.8% this year, there was considerable variation across the state.

In Kimble County, located in the Hill Country, values jumped by more than a third between Dec. 31 and Nov. 30, more than any other county.

Williamson County, north of Austin, actually saw home values decrease in that timeframe, by less than 1%. It was the only county in Texas to see a drop in home values.

When looking at the past five years though, Williamson is among the 10 counties with the largest increases in home values. Compared to November 2017, values there are now 77% higher. Travis and Hays Counties, also in the Austin metro, saw values jump by 79% and 81% respectively.

Mills County, west of Waco, saw the biggest increase in home values, more than doubling between November 2017 and now. The typical home value increased by 98.7%, from about $179,000 to more than $355,000.

Ector County, home to Odessa, saw the lowest increase in home values over the past five years. A typical home value there increased from just less than $177,000 to just over $200,000, a 13.4% increase.

Typical home values in Texas metro areas

There is significant variation in home prices across the state. The charts below show home values in counties in many of the state’s largest metro areas.

The charts are interactive, so you can hover over or click to see home prices. If you want to remove one of the counties from a chart, click that county’s name in the top left.

Collin County

Typical home value, November 2022: $541,698

One-year price increase: +16.8%

Five-year price increase: +61.6%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +174.4%

Dallas County

Typical home value, November 2022: $328,037

One-year price increase: +14.7%

Five-year price increase: +72.6%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +186.2%

Denton County

Typical home value, November 2022: $481,358

One-year price increase: +17.0%

Five-year price increase: +62.8%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +180.3%

Rockwall County

Typical home value, November 2022: $459,452

One-year price increase: +14.3%

Five-year price increase: +62.6%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Tarrant County

Typical home value, November 2022: $343,600

One-year price increase: +15.0%

Five-year price increase: +70.0%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +193.6%

Brazoria County

Typical home value, November 2022: $314,823

One-year price increase: +11.9%

Five-year price increase: +43.5%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +149.6%

Fort Bend County

Typical home value, November 2022: $393,768

One-year price increase: +14.5%

Five-year price increase: +51.3%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +136.6%

Galveston County

Typical home value, November 2022: $332,579

One-year price increase: +12.4%

Five-year price increase: +54.5%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Harris County

Typical home value, November 2022: $290,595

One-year price increase: +13.5%

Five-year price increase: +54.6%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +151.3%

Montgomery County

Typical home value, November 2022: $367,928

One-year price increase: +14.4%

Five-year price increase: +53.5%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +137.4%

Bexar County

Typical home value, November 2022: $304,728

One-year price increase: +13.0%

Five-year price increase: +57.6%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +157.8%

Comal County

Typical home value, November 2022: $511,663

One-year price increase: +16.2%

Five-year price increase: +71.1%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Guadalupe County

Typical home value, November 2022: $355,582

One-year price increase: +14.5%

Five-year price increase: +57.8%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Kendall County

Typical home value, November 2022: $648,341

One-year price increase: +18.8%

Five-year price increase: +51.9%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Medina County

Typical home value, November 2022: $335,180

One-year price increase: +16.3%

Five-year price increase: +53.0%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Bastrop County

Typical home value, November 2022: $427,168

One-year price increase: +14.5%

Five-year price increase: +51.2%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +176.9%

Caldwell County

Typical home value, November 2022: $288,988

One-year price increase: +21.1%

Five-year price increase: +64.3%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Hays County

Typical home value, November 2022: $474,473

One-year price increase: +7.2%

Five-year price increase: +80.9%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Travis County

Typical home value, November 2022: $602,368

One-year price increase: +4.4%

Five-year price increase: +78.6%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +209.6%

Williamson County

Typical home value, November 2022: $495,351

One-year price increase: +1.6%

Five-year price increase since Nov. 2017: +76.9%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Cameron County

Typical home value, November 2022: $183,035

One-year price increase: +22.5%

Five-year price increase: +76.5%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Hidalgo County

Typical home value, November 2022: $176,946

One-year price increase: +17.1%

Five-year price increase: +64.0%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Starr County

Typical home value, November 2022: $104,312

One-year price increase: +17.5%

Five-year price increase: +38.8%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Willacy County

Typical home value, November 2022: $102,202

One-year price increase: +16.1%

Five-year price increase: +42.6%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Doña Ana County (New Mexico)

Typical home value, November 2022: $265,446

One-year price increase: +16.5%

Five-year price increase: +56.0%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

El Paso County

Typical home value, November 2022: $203,853

One-year price increase: +15.4%

Five-year price increase: +58.4%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +114.0%

Crosby County

Typical home value, November 2022: $76,527

One-year price increase: +14.9%

Five-year price increase: +36.0%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Hale County

Typical home value, November 2022: $108,885

One-year price increase: +13.5%

Five-year price increase: +31.5%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Hockley County

Typical home value, November 2022: $165,475

One-year price increase: +15.6%

Five-year price increase: +40.8%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Lubbock County

Typical home value, November 2022: $212,327

One-year price increase: +13.0%

Five-year price increase: +39.3%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +147.5%

Lynn County

Typical home value, November 2022: $208,389

One-year price increase: Data not available

Five-year price increase since Nov. 2017: Data not available

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Armstrong County

Typical home value, November 2022: $184,919

One-year price increase: +15.7%

Five-year price increase: +45.1%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Carson County

Typical home value, November 2022: $153,934

One-year price increase: +15.7%

Five-year price increase: +50.4%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Potter County

Typical home value, November 2022: $141,229

One-year price increase: +14.2%

Five-year price increase: +42.4%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Randall County

Typical home value, November 2022: $246,113

One-year price increase: +12.0%

Five-year price increase: +45.9%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Bell County

Typical home value, November 2022: $273,807

One-year price increase: +21.9%

Five-year price increase: +88.7%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Coryell County

Typical home value, November 2022: $233,571

One-year price increase: +23.0%

Five-year price increase: +39.6%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Falls County

Typical home value, November 2022: $129,982

One-year price increase: +19.8%

Five-year price increase: +46.9%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Lampasas County

Typical home value, November 2022: $281,174

One-year price increase: +19.0%

Five-year price increase: +58.0%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

McLennan County

Typical home value, November 2022: $267,106

One-year price increase: +14.0%

Five-year price increase since Nov. 2017: +77.8%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Gregg County

Typical home value, November 2022: $214,856

One-year price increase: +16.6%

Five-year price increase: +51.2%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: +199.8%

Rusk County

Typical home value, November 2022: $188,968

One-year price increase: +14.3%

Five-year price increase: +34.6%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Smith County

Typical home value, November 2022: $261,642

One-year price increase: +18.9%

Five-year price increase: +55.8%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Upshur County

Typical home value, November 2022: $223,305

One-year price increase: +15.7%

Five-year price increase: +39.2%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Wood County

Typical home value, November 2022: $235,456

One-year price increase: +17.6%

Five-year price increase since Nov. 2017: +57.1%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Callahan County

Typical home value, November 2022: $178,328

One-year price increase: +16.3%

Five-year price increase: +53.9%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Jones County

Typical home value, November 2022: $121,006

One-year price increase: +17.2%

Five-year price increase: +54.2%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Taylor County

Typical home value, November 2022: $191,999

One-year price increase: +10.3%

Five-year price increase: +48.3%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Archer County

Typical home value, November 2022: $203,350

One-year price increase: +14.9%

Five-year price increase: +41.4%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Clay County

Typical home value, November 2022: $165,550

One-year price increase: +18.4%

Five-year price increase: +44.5%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Wichita County

Typical home value, November 2022: $147,752

One-year price increase: +9.9%

Five-year price increase: +44.6%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Ector County

Typical home value, November 2022: $200,265

One-year price increase: +5.7%

Five-year price increase: +13.4%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Martin County

Typical home value, November 2022: $298,772

One-year price increase: +14.8%

Five-year price increase: +56.7%

Price increase since Jan. 2000: Data not available

Midland County