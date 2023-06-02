EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Holloman Air Force Base and the 49th Wing will host a Legacy of Liberty Air Show next summer at the base, Air Force officials announced.

The show will be held on June 2, 2024 at Holloman, which is outside of Alamogordo, New Mexico.

The 49th Wing made the announcement about the upcoming air show a year to the day that it is scheduled to happen.



This free one-day event will be open to the public and will showcase the mission and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and Holloman AFB, according to a news release that was sent out.

Visitors will be able to interact with Holloman airmen responsible for executing the

wing’s “mission of building the backbone of combat airpower,” according to the news release.

There will be a variety of aircraft on static display and aerobatic performances. The air show will also have food, music, and a variety of activities for the whole family including a kid zone and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) area.



The schedule of aerial performers, vendors and static displays is still being finalized and more details will be released later.