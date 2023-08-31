EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Holloman Air Force Base (AFB) will be hosting the Community Connections Day event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will provide an opportunity to better connect with nearby communities, according to a press release sent by Holloman AFB 49th Wing.

Some of the activities will be similar to the ground portion of last year’s air show to include static displays of aircraft, music and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities for children.

The event will also feature information about job opportunities, a miniature drone competition and a car and motorcycle show. Many local businesses and organizations will have informational booths, according to the press release.

Food and 49th Wing unit souvenirs will be available for sale, but the AFB is encouraging attendees to bring cash since vendors will not have the ability to take credit cards and there is no ATM on site.

In addition, a free rock concert will start an 6 p.m. featuring the bands Skillet, The Dirty Hooks and Hoobastank.

Courtesy of the Holloman Air Force Base

All DoD ID cardholders and vendors will enter through the Main Gate. The general public will enter through the West (commercial) Gate and will not need a base access pass.

Entry into the event through the West Gate will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will close at 6:30 p.m.

All drugs, including any form of marijuana, are prohibited on base. No weapons are allowed on base including pocketknives, according to the press release.

You can check the 49th Wing – Holloman AFB website at www.holloman.af.mil/Community-Connections-Day/ or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HollomanAirForceBase/ for more details about this free event.