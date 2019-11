EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Saturday (Nov. 30) marks the 10th annual ‘Small Business Saturday.’

The national event encourages people to shop at independently-owned businesses in their neighborhoods.

According to the event’s creator, American Express, last year nearly $18 billion were spent at local shops and restaurants on Small Business Saturday.

American Express said that shopping small is just as beneficial for communities as two-thirds of every dollar spent is pumped back into local economies.