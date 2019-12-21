Holiday Schedule for the El Paso VA Health Care System

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso VA Health Care System has released its upcoming holiday schedule.

According to a release, the clinics of the El Paso VA Health Care System will be operating under significantly reduced operations on Dec, 24 and 25, in observance to the holidays.

Officials say staff will continue to contact patients with scheduled appointments.

“Over 97 percent of the patients have already been contacted and re-accommodated. Most will be seen for their appointments before the 24th. Any patients who believe they have an appointment on Dec. 24 but has not heard from us are urged to call us at (915)564-6100, the option 2,” said Jaime Park, Ed.D, Associate Director for the El Paso VA Health Care System in a release.

Officials say healthcare and supportive services will continue being available through these days, and recommend the following:

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or if you are thinking about hurting yourself or someone else, please call the Veteran Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 and press 1. Veterans can also text a counselor at 838255. Alternatively, a Veteran can chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat.

If you have a medical emergency (risk of the loss of life, limb, or eyesight, or irretractable pain), please call 911, go to William Beaumont Army Medical Center or the nearest Emergency Room.

If you have an urgent health care need, please take advantage of the new Urgent Care Clinic benefit. Find a participating provider and eligibility information at https://vaurgentcarelocator.triwest.com/.

VA directors tell KTSM it is very important to them to allow their staff members to spend the holidays with their families.

“I thank our Veterans and their willingness to modify their plans to accommodate this – the EPVAHCS staff is greatly appreciative. I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday!”, said Michael L. Amaral, Director for the El Paso VA Health Care System in a release.