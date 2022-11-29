EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All Chick-fil-A restaurants in El Paso and Las Cruces are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the company’s app from Monday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 17.

The promotion is valid through the app. To claim the offer, customers can open the app and redeem the reward during restaurant hours. There is a limit of one per person, per Chick-fil-A account.

“As we celebrate the holidays, we also want to celebrate our loyal customers,” said Anthony Martinez, local restaurant operator of the Chick-fil-A on Airway and at Cielo Vista Mall. “We are so grateful for their support and hope this small token of our appreciation brings a smile to their faces.”

Visit www.chick-fil-a.com/locations to find a location near you.