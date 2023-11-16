EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Doña Ana Community College (DACC) is announcing that all campuses and centers will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

There will be no classes for students from Monday, Nov. 20 to Friday, Nov. 24. However, offices will remain open Monday, Nov. 20 to Wednesday, Nov. 22. Campuses and centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24.

In addition, all DACC campuses and centers will be closed Friday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Jan. 1 for the winter holiday.