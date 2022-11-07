Be a great Santa Claus by memorizing the names of your reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ho, ho, ho. It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but Santa Claus is already set to appear at one of the area’s largest shopping centers.

Santa Claus will arrive at Cielo Vista Mall on Nov. 11 and will be available until Christmas Eve in the JCPenney Court in the lower level.

The Santa Photo Experience will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

You can make reservations by clicking here.

Cielo Vista Mall will host a variety of events with Santa this season including:

Caring Santa – 9 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Children with special needs and their families are invited for a special photo experience with Caring Santa in an environment set up to support the sensory, physical, and other developmental needs of kids with all abilities.

Pet Photos – 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 PM. Area-residents are welcome to bring their cute and cuddly canines and furry felines to meet jolly Ol’ St. Nicholas for an adorable photo opp.