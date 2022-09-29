EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to psychologist at Texas Tech Nancy Ramirez, Hispanics are less likely to seek medical help for mental health due to there being few providers that speak Spanish.

According to Texas Tech, less than 6% of physicians in the U.S. identify as Hispanic, and in the year 2018, Hispanics were 50% less likely to receive mental health treatment compared to non-Hispanics. Ramirez says that the community is also less likely to reach out for mental health due to finances and medical providers not understanding the culture within the city.



Ramirez adds how Texas Tech has seen an increase in demand for mental health services since the pandemic of Covid-19. The seeking of help is said to be coming from all ages.

“Emotional, phycological affects happen during that time and so theres still a lot of impart because the burden was so layered.” Nancy Ramirez, Psychologist at Texas Tech

“I think its very much related to the pandemic and the level of social isolation, it really affected people throughout the lifespan.” Nancy Ramirez, Psychologist at Texas Tech

If you or anyone is in need with mental health, you can reach out to a local provider you feel comfortable with. For emergencies call 9-8-8 for the suicide and crisis lifeline.

