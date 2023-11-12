EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex will be taking part in a statewide hiring fair for veterans and their spouses.

And the public is welcome to attend.

In El Paso, the Hiring Red, White and You! hiring fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano Dr.

“This event is set to connect local employers with a pool of skilled and dedicated military talent, and their spouses. This event also welcomes the public and embraces a hybrid format,” according to a news release.

Job seekers can attend in person but they can also attend using Workforce Solution Borderplex’s online platform.

Military veterans, active-duty military seeking a transition to civilian life and military dependents can enter the event early at 9 a.m.

For online access, you can use borderplexjobs.com.

Jobseekers are required to pre-register by clicking here.

At least 120 employers have confirmed they will participate.

Statewide, the event, which was launched in 2011, has served more than 20,000 employers, has connected more than 114,000 job seekers to “meaningful opportunities” and has facilitated more than 3,000 same-day hires, according to a news release.

The event is free for military and public to attend.