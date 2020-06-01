1  of  2
Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 30 new cases El Paso’s peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark

Hire Chico for your next birthday parade

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of El Paso Chihuahuas Facebook page.

EL PASO, Texas — As we all know COVID-19 has changed the way we celebrate special occasions. Now, you can make your parades even greater by hiring Chico for your next drive-by- parade.

If you are an El Paso Chihuahuas fan, surprise your loved one during their special occasion parade by inviting a special guest.

The steps to hire Chico are simple. Fill out a request form by clicking here, and wait for confirmation.

Chico will make appearances on a first-come-first-serve basis, for a $100 fee, and proceeds will go to the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'"

Newsfeed Now: Protests in America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Protests in America"

El Paso's peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso's peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark"

Memorial Park protesters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Park protesters"

6 COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday"

Ahead of anticipated protest at EPPD headquarters, police, Khalid call for peace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ahead of anticipated protest at EPPD headquarters, police, Khalid call for peace"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz

Live Radar Link Banner