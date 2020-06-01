Hire Chico for your next birthday parade

EL PASO, Texas — As we all know COVID-19 has changed the way we celebrate special occasions. Now, you can make your parades even greater by hiring Chico for your next drive-by- parade.

If you are an El Paso Chihuahuas fan, surprise your loved one during their special occasion parade by inviting a special guest.

The steps to hire Chico are simple. Fill out a request form by clicking here, and wait for confirmation.

Chico will make appearances on a first-come-first-serve basis, for a $100 fee, and proceeds will go to the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation.