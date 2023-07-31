LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hip-hop superstar drew attention on social media over the weekend as video showed Cardi B. apparently lashing out during a Las Vegas performance at someone who threw liquid at her while onstage.

The video made the rounds across the internet over the weekend after a TikTok user posted a video from a Cardi B appearance at Drai’s Beachclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

The clip apparently shows the hip-hop performer onstage during the event when liquid comes from the rapper’s right side, splashing her. The rapper then appears to look down from the stage in the direction the liquid came from and seems to throw her microphone in that direction.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a woman came into a police station on Sunday to report a “battery.” She told officers that she had been struck by an item thrown from the stage on Saturday. Police said the incident had been documented, but no arrest or citations had been issued.

The event made waves on social media as many excoriated the person who threw the liquid. They compared the situation to similar events before it, where artists Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, and Ava Max had been struck by items during performances.

Others noted humorously that although Cardi B had thrown her microphone, her song “Bodak Yellow” continued uninterrupted.

“The song didn’t stop. Y’all listening to an iPad,” said one X (f.k.a. Twitter) user.

There was no indication if charges would be filed in the incident.