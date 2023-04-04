Various agencies helped to rescue a stranded 44-year-old woman hiker near Aguirre Springs outside Las Cruces on April 1.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman hiker was rescued from rough terrain along the eastern face of the Organ Mountains on Saturday, April 1, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, four members of the Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team assisted Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue and Organ Mountain Search and Rescue after a 44-year-old woman was injured during a hike along a trail near Aguirre Springs Recreation Area.

The first-arriving search and rescue team located the woman at an elevation of about 6,500 feet. LCFD’s TRT team ascended the trail and met the rescue crew and woman. TRT members helped stabilize the woman before making their descent. They reached the Aguirre Springs Recreation Area at about 8:30 p.m.

After the rescue, the woman was transported to a local hospital with what were called non-life-threatening injuries.

New Mexico State Police and White Sands Missile Range Fire Department also assisted in the rescue. Saturday’s team effort was the second Organ Mountain rescue the Las Cruces Fire Department has assisted with since March 25.