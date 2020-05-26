Hiker rescued from Big Bend State Park on Memorial Day

1  of  2
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border Patrol agents from the Presidio Station along with State Park Police, Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas State Game Wardens worked to extract an injured hiker from within a treacherous canyon, Monday.

It happened at the Big Bend State Park, where the hiker suffered from dehydration and sustained a broken ankle, and received medical assistance from the Terlingua EMS team, a release said.

“This is a great example of inter-agency cooperation that resulted in saving the life of a hiker that was seriously injured while enjoying our region’s impressive geography,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak.  “I’m glad we were able to provide immediate care to the individual and aid him in getting the care he needed.”

