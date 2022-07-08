WHITE SANDS, NM (KTSM) – According to officials with White Sands National Park, the body of a man gone missing over the 4th of July holiday weekend, was found Tuesday.

Officials say White Sands’ park rangers began a search after locating an unoccupied vehicle in the park.

Shortly after 11: a.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2022, search and rescue teams discovered the body male located off-trail at White Sands National Park.

Officials with the park say visitors need to be aware of the challenging the summer conditions when they go hiking.

“During the extreme summer heat, it is critical to be prepared and know your limitations,” officials For summer hiking at White Sands, the park recommends starting in the coolest part of the day, early morning or early evening.

We recommend that visitors not start a hike when the temperature is at or above 85 degrees F.

There is no shade or water along any of the trails in the park. We also recommend that hikers bring at least one gallon of water per person per day and high­ energy snacks.

Wear a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing with long sleeves and long pants to help protect skin from the sun.

Always have a plan when you hike, carry a cell phone, and tell someone who is not in your party where you are hiking and when you plan to return.

If you are lost, stop and stay where you are and call 911.

White Sands National Park would like to thank White Sands Missile Range, U.S. Army, Holloman Air Force Base, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Search and Rescue, and affiliated groups for their assistance in the search and recovery operation.

More information on safety precautions and active safety alerts can be found here: can be found here and the NPS Mobile App.

New Mexico State Police, the lead agency, is investigating the incident. For further details, please contact the New Mexico State Police.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.