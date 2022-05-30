EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – City officials say that over 30,000 travelers were expected to travel through El Paso International Airport (ELP) over Memorial Day weekend.

Many of those travelers said tickets were expensive, too.

“Tickets were outrageously expensive,” said El Pasoan Jessica Burciaga, who went to Denver, CO over the holiday weekend.

“It was a bit higher than last year but still reasonable to travel for this weekend,” said El Pasoan Nick Bustillos.

One man from Arizona flew into El Paso for the holiday weekend, explaining how much he paid for tickets.

“It was really expensive because I booked this trip last minute, a week before my birthday, so it was really expensive. I pay for two tickets, like, $1000 for two tickets and it’s only a 45-minute flight from Phoenix to El Paso,” said Jason Gonzalez.

Another factor this holiday weekend was flight cancelations and delays across the country. One El Paso couple scheduled to leave today for the Bahamas said they had to change their connecting flight location due to cancelations.

“So, we were supposed to fly out of Miami and all our flights got canceled. The Miami flight got canceled, and then when we tried rescheduling it, wanted to reschedule us for Wednesday but obviously the AirBnB reservations started tomorrow so I think I spent like three hours on the phone with American Airlines, but they fixed it now,” said Daniela Rivera.

The El Paso International Airport says they will be adding additional flights in June.

“Because of the holidays, yeah, they can get a little pricey. I don’t think it’s going to change. The airport was so, so packed,” said Burciaga. During summer the El Paso International Airport will average nine more flights daily in June compared to May. The most popular destinations are Austin, Orlando, and San Diego.

“We are excited to welcome more passengers this summer as we have more available seats than we have had in the past few years, including 2019,” said Sam Rodriguez, El Paso Aviation Director. “The fact that we have over 1000 more seats per day for passengers to fly this summer is an impressive result of our City’s strategic plan for economic recovery and the strong response from our community and region.”

