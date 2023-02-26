EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High winds are causing significant damage throughout the El Paso and Las Cruces area, including toppled traffic lights, trees and electrical power poles.

The winds are also causing poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions along major roadways, like Interstate 10 through El Paso.

The National Weather Service warns local residents about a significant dust storm with the warning lasting till 2:30, though high winds are forecasted to persist until at least 9 p.m. Sunday night. Dust can be seen sweeping the roads throughout the Borderland.

Credit- Ruben Espinoza

There is currently a traffic hazard located on 1-10 East at Porfirio Diaz Exit 18B and the exit is closed until further notice, according to TxDot.

The San Elizario Fire Rescue Department reported Sunday afternoon that electrical poles had been knocked down on Alameda and Caudrilla.

Electrical power poles knocked down near Cuadrilla and Alameda. Credit- Tony Pina Power lines damaged on Alameda near McElroy. Credit- Tony Pina

Tall trees are being knocked down near residential homes.

Tree knocked down near Idalia Avenue. Credit- Tawny Davis Tree knocked down in Las Cruces. Courtesy of Tamara Melendez Tree knocked down at Ysleta High School. Credit- Tony Pina

Some streetlights throughout the Borderland are also without power. Motorists are urged to use caution and preferably stay home off the roads.

