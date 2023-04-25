EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI El Paso Field Office invites high school students in the Borderland to apply and attend the FBI El Paso Teen Academy on June 12-16.

The teen academy will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16 at 660 S. Mesa Hills.

The teen academy is open to all high school students in 10th to 12th grade.

High school students will have to submit an essay to the FBI El Paso. Students will be evaluated on their essay, application, school activities and community involvement.

The deadline to submit the essay is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19. Submit applications to: fbi_ep_outreach@fbi.gov.

The FBI El Paso Teen Academy provides an opportunity for high school students to catch a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI. Upon completion of the teen academy, high school students will have a “greater understanding of the FBI’s mission and how they serve our citizens, community, and nation,” according to the release sent by the FBI.

At the teen academy, students will be able to learn how evidence is collected at crime scenes, discover how FBI SWAT executes arrests, learn about terrorism, civil rights, crimes against children, cyber programs and discover job opportunities and requirements.

FBI El Paso says students will have the opportunity to learn from special agents, intelligence analysts, language specialists and professional staff. The students will gain knowledge about gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and assisting with cases.

The application and more information can be found here: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/elpaso/community-outreach