EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) is hosting a “Dumpster Art Contest” for local high schools as part of its 2024 Earth Day Celebration.

Dumpster Art Contest flyer courtesy of the City of El Paso

The contest is open to all high school students from the El Paso, Socorro and Ysleta School Districts, who reside within El Paso city limits.

The art design should be reflective of El Paso’s unique culture while promoting an environmental-friendly lifestyle.

Three finalists from each school district will be selected, and will be awarded $500 in art supplies to paint their proposed artwork on ESD roll-off dumpsters.

The painted roll-off dumpsters will be displayed at ESD’s annual Earth Day Celebration in April 2024, where attendees will vote for their favorite dumpster art, and the winner will be announced at the end of the event.

“The contest provides an opportunity for our younger residents to get involved in our community and foster a sense of pride and ownership of our environment through their artwork,” said Nick Ybarra, ESD Director.

Interested participants should submit their application and art rendering by Friday, January 12, 2024, via email at ESDOutreach@elpasotexas.gov.

For complete contest guidelines, visit ElPasoTexas.gov/Environmental-Services/Community-Services, call 915-212-6000, or send an email to ESDOutreach@elpasotexas.gov.