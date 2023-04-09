The El Paso Municipal Rose Garden is open most days from March 1 through Nov. 30.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of El Paso’s hidden gems is its Municipal Rose Garden.

The rose garden is open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 1 through Nov. 30, but may be closed on some holidays.

Admission is free. Parking is available, but there are no restrooms.

The 4-acre park features about 1,200 rose bushes with more than 300 different varieties.

Photos by Karla Draksler

Photos by Karla Draksler

Photos by Karla Draksler

Photos by Karla Draksler

Photos by Karla Draksler

Photos by Karla Draksler

Photos by Karla Draksler

Photos by Karla Draksler

The park opened to the public in 1959 and was initially 1.5 acres.

It was expanded to its current size in 2005-06 by the City of El Paso.

Since 2007, El Paso Master Gardeners have volunteered at the El Paso Municipal Rose Garden as part of an agreement between the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the City of El Paso in cooperation with the El Paso Rose Society.

Volunteers do pruning, deadheading, weeding, rose inventories and other tasks to keep the garden looking nice, according to a website run by Texas Master Gardeners.

The volunteers provide rose care and other information to visitors and conduct group tours during peak bloom times.

They also assist the El Paso Rose Society with the annual public pruning demonstration every February.