EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) Community Partner Program, in partnership with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Bank, will be hosting a community event to help Texans with their Medicaid renewals.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the El Paso Community College located at 9050 Viscount Blvd., Bldg. A.

HHSC says staff will be available to answer any questions related to the federal continuous Medicaid coverage requirement that ended on March 31. People can also get assistance and more information about their Medicaid coverage, including how to create and manage a “Your Texas Benefits” account.

Texas clients with Medicaid coverage may have to take action to renew their benefits and avoid a gap in coverage, according to HHSC.

HHSC staff will inform recipients by mail or electronically when it is time to renew. Medicaid renewal notices will be mailed in a yellow envelope with “Action Required” printed in red, and electronic notices will be sent to recipients who have a “Your Texas Benefits” account and opted to go paperless.

In addition to going to a local office, visiting “Your Texas Benefits” or calling 2-1-1, community events like this provide another opportunity for recipients to get the help they need, according to HHSC.

The event will also include a health and resource fair in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. HHSC will provide information on Healthy Texas Women, WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) and other state benefits.

For frequently asked questions about the end of continuous coverage, visit the HHS webpage. For more information about HHS programs, visit hhs.texas.gov or connect with them on social media.