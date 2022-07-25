EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police is looking for a person driving a dark sedan who hit 64-year-old Jose Jones just across from his house.

Around 8 p.m. on July 19, Jones was coming back from a neighbor’s house off McLean Street when a car hit him and fled right after, sending Jones to the hospital with severe spinal injuries.

He is currently in a coma, having undergone two neck surgeries and cerebral stroke.

His sister Marcella Jones-Puthoff said their family has been shaken to the core with this accident and all they want is the person who did it to come forward.

“Please whoever did this come forward. We all forgive you. We know it was an accident just come forward and say, hey, I’m sorry that I left you there because you are a person. That’s all,” she said.

Security footage from the neighbor’s home shows a dark sedan type vehicle apparently running away from the scene.

El Paso Police Department reviewed the footage and said it was too difficult to determine any information that would help identify the driver.

Despite their pain, Jones’s family said they are forgiving and just want a closure.

Suzano Carillo Jr., Jones’s relative and pastor said, he was a giving member of his community and volunteered at church making his famous popcorn.

They say, if Jose was able to meet the person who hit him he would forgive them.

“He would make them popcorn, make them sit down and he would just tell them he loves them. Jose would always do that and we understand what Jose would always say that it’s not the mistake, it’s what you do after the mistake,” Carillo said.

