Herrell asks New Mexico governor to allow negative COVID test for State Fair entry

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House candidate Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Internet access, health care and basic necessities like running water and electricity within Indigenous communities have long been at the center of congressional debates. But until recently, Congress didn’t have many Indigenous members who were pushing for solutions and funding for those issues. Hope is growing after the Native delegation in the U.S. House expanded by two on Election Day: Herrell, who is Cherokee and prevailed in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, and Kai Kahele, a Native Hawaiian who won that state’s 2nd District. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.) has requested that individuals be allowed at the New Mexico State Fair by testing negative for COVID-19 rather than having to be vaccinated.

On Tuesday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that vaccinations would be required for people to enter the New Mexico State Fair.

In the letter sent to the governor, Herrell said that children in rural areas planning to participate in the fair may not have time to get the second dose of the vaccine in time for the fair.

We write to request that you rescind your order to require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 for those that are attending or participating in the New Mexico State Fair. You have already imposed a mask mandate. Further imposing this vaccine mandate will prove unworkable for many who wish to enjoy our great state fair, which is a source of pride for all New Mexicans. Part of U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell’s letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

You can download or read the full letter below:

The letter was co-signed by the Republican Leader of the New Mexico House of Representatives, James Townsend. Greg Baca, the Republican leader of the New Mexico Senate, and Randell Major, president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, also signed the letter.

The fair will begin on Sept. 9 in Albuquerque.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.