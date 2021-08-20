Herrell asks New Mexico governor to allow negative COVID test for State Fair entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.) has requested that individuals be allowed at the New Mexico State Fair by testing negative for COVID-19 rather than having to be vaccinated.
On Tuesday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that vaccinations would be required for people to enter the New Mexico State Fair.
In the letter sent to the governor, Herrell said that children in rural areas planning to participate in the fair may not have time to get the second dose of the vaccine in time for the fair.
We write to request that you rescind your order to require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 for those that are attending or participating in the New Mexico State Fair.
You have already imposed a mask mandate. Further imposing this vaccine mandate will prove unworkable for many who wish to enjoy our great state fair, which is a source of pride for all New Mexicans.Part of U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell’s letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
You can download or read the full letter below:
The letter was co-signed by the Republican Leader of the New Mexico House of Representatives, James Townsend. Greg Baca, the Republican leader of the New Mexico Senate, and Randell Major, president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, also signed the letter.
The fair will begin on Sept. 9 in Albuquerque.
