HeroCare campaign recognizing healthcare workers

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare launched a community-wide appreciation campaign to honor, thank, and highlight healthcare workers who are in the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign also provides ideas for supportive gestures you can do from home or your business to recognize healthcare workers during the crisis.

“Through this HeroCare campaign, we have identified ways for the people of El Paso to salute these healthcare heroes from our homes, yards, cars, and businesses. They protect us with healthcare, and we’ll thank them with HeroCare,” said David Shimp, Chief Executive Officer of Del Sol Medical Center.

To participate in the campaign, people can visit laspalmasdelsolhealthcare.com/covid-19/herocare.dot to download a HeroCare poster or learn more about other ways to show support for healthcare workers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Nine new COVID-19 cases Sunday bring El Paso total to 115

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nine new COVID-19 cases Sunday bring El Paso total to 115"

Six new coronavirus cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Six new coronavirus cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz