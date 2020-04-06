HeroCare campaign recognizing healthcare workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare launched a community-wide appreciation campaign to honor, thank, and highlight healthcare workers who are in the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign also provides ideas for supportive gestures you can do from home or your business to recognize healthcare workers during the crisis.

“Through this HeroCare campaign, we have identified ways for the people of El Paso to salute these healthcare heroes from our homes, yards, cars, and businesses. They protect us with healthcare, and we’ll thank them with HeroCare,” said David Shimp, Chief Executive Officer of Del Sol Medical Center.

To participate in the campaign, people can visit laspalmasdelsolhealthcare.com/covid-19/herocare.dot to download a HeroCare poster or learn more about other ways to show support for healthcare workers.