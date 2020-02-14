Here’s why some of those Rage Against the Machine tickets were so pricey in El Paso, Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Las Cruces rock fans devoured tickets to see Rage Against the Machine on Thursday, but many Borderland residents were left wondering why some of the seats seemed to be so pricey.

While the average fan spent about $135 (before fees) to see RATM when they come to town next month, some pointed to seats with prices ranging from $400 to more than $1,000.

This prompted disgruntled fans to take to social media and take aim at the critically acclaimed band known for its ‘for the people’ leftist politics.

So why the high prices?

According to the band’s website, they’re for a good cause… and they’re also a shot at scalpers.

The band said it reserved 10 percent of the seats at all of its shows “to sell at a higher ticket price (but low enough to undercut the scalpers).”

RATM said 100 percent of the proceeds from those higher-priced tickets will be donated to local charities in each city.

As KTSM has reported, the band is already giving all of the proceeds from its Borderland shows and its Phoenix show to immigrants’ rights organizations.

Rage Against the Machine hits the Don Haskins Center in El Paso on March 26 and the Pan American Center in Las Cruces on March 28.