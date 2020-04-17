Helpline available to answer COVID-19 questions in over 90 languages

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has launched a helpline that is available to answer COVID-19 questions in over 90 languages.

Licensed social workers that speak English, Spanish, Chinese, French, and 90 other languages, are available via live chat seven days a week to help caregivers.

According to a release, the Helpline chat system can be accessed seven days a week through AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org by clicking on the blue and white chat box in the lower right-hand corner of the page.

The page uses a translation feature that recognizes foreign language text and instantly translates it for the Helpline social worker, a release said.

The social worker then types their response, which is instantly translated back to the user in their native language. The system is translatable for more than 90 languages.

The Helpline is open seven days a week (9 am to 9 pm ET on weekdays and 9 am to 3 pm ET on weekends).

“Language should not be a barrier to getting help,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Families of all different ethnicities and languages are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and the added challenges the coronavirus poses in caring for their loved ones. We want them to know there is a place to turn for help and answers to their questions. The Helpline can be a great resource for professionals as well.”