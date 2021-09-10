Helping Hand Farmers Market set to raise awareness to National Recovery Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Horses Unlimited teamed up with Mountain Star Rehabilitation Foundation to present “A Helping Hand Farmers Market” to bring awareness to National Recovery Month.



The market takes place on Sep. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 15415 Buckwheat St. El Paso, Texas 79938.

Tickets are $10 each, tickets will be limited. The money fundraised from the event will help each program.

There will be plenty of activities for families to enjoy including vendors, food trucks, handmade gifts, jumping balloons and free horseback rides. They are encouraging the community to support local and follow CDC social distance guidelines by wearing a mask.

For more information please contact 915-491-7653 or 915-352-3489

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.