Breaking News
SWAT standoff underway in Far East El Paso

Help your community, win Rhino tickets in exchange

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — During this time of crisis, you can help your community and win Rhino tickets in exchange.

The El Paso Rhinos have partnered with Vitalant, and the El Paso Sports Commission to host a blood drive at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The need for blood donations continue to rise as COVID-19 cases increase in the El Paso area.

According to a release, blood banks in El Paso are seeking plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, as it may help save the lives of others who have more severe cases.

“We are passionate about helping our community and right now, one of the ways that we can help is by encouraging blood donation,” Rhino Head Coach Cory Herman says. “There’s a dire need for blood, and we’re hoping that by co-hosting this blood drive we can aid in getting El Pasoans to donate.”

The Blood Drive will be held on June 13 from 1 pm to 6 pm at the El Paso County Coliseum (4100 E. Paisano)

Appointments must be made in advance by visiting bloodhero.com or calling 915-544-5422.

For safety reasons, staff and donor will be required to wear a mask.

All individuals who donate blood will receive Rhino tickets for the 20-21 season and have a chance to win Rhino jerseys and other merchandise! For questions or more information, call 915-544-5422.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Chihuahua state police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chihuahua state police"

'We want to work'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We want to work'"

Elderly woman says her Northeast El Paso neighborhood has a stigma and has been overlooked ... until now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elderly woman says her Northeast El Paso neighborhood has a stigma and has been overlooked ... until now"

Two El Paso women speak out about sexual assault, UTEP policies in question

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two El Paso women speak out about sexual assault, UTEP policies in question"

Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz