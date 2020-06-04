Help your community, win Rhino tickets in exchange

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — During this time of crisis, you can help your community and win Rhino tickets in exchange.

The El Paso Rhinos have partnered with Vitalant, and the El Paso Sports Commission to host a blood drive at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The need for blood donations continue to rise as COVID-19 cases increase in the El Paso area.

According to a release, blood banks in El Paso are seeking plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, as it may help save the lives of others who have more severe cases.

“We are passionate about helping our community and right now, one of the ways that we can help is by encouraging blood donation,” Rhino Head Coach Cory Herman says. “There’s a dire need for blood, and we’re hoping that by co-hosting this blood drive we can aid in getting El Pasoans to donate.”

The Blood Drive will be held on June 13 from 1 pm to 6 pm at the El Paso County Coliseum (4100 E. Paisano)

Appointments must be made in advance by visiting bloodhero.com or calling 915-544-5422.

For safety reasons, staff and donor will be required to wear a mask.

All individuals who donate blood will receive Rhino tickets for the 20-21 season and have a chance to win Rhino jerseys and other merchandise! For questions or more information, call 915-544-5422.