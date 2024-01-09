EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso residents can help alleviate the winter blood shortage while having the chance to win a Harley Davidson motorcycle from Friday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 15 at the Barnett Harley-Davidson’s 36th Bi-Annual Drive.

“Donors of every blood type are critical to ending the blood shortage and maintaining an adequate supply. The need is most acute for type O blood and platelets. Type O-positive is the most transfused blood type while O-negative can help patients of any blood type. Donated platelets, which often help cancer patients, must be used within a week,” Vitalant said.

The drive will take place from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. at the Barnett Harley-Davidson in El Paso located on 8272 Gateway Blvd East and the former Barnett Harley-Davidson in Las Cruces located on 2600 Lakeside Dr.

Every donor will receive a blood drive T-shirt and breakfast as well as lunch will be provided.

“Winter, following the holidays, is a very challenging time for blood donations. Please take a moment to come by the nearest Barnett location; it won’t take long, and it will make a world of difference to a patient in need. The possibility of winning a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle is a huge bonus,” Vitalant said.

Appointments are encouraged at vitalant.org and walk-ins are welcome.