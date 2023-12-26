EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Luna County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teen who was last seen in Deming, New Mexico.

Cruzito Zamora, 18, was last seen at around 6 a.m. on Christmas Day in Deming. He is 5-feet-8, weighs about 330 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, brown work boots, and a black and brown jacket. His method of travel and destination is not known.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cruzito Zamora is asked to contact LCSO or dial 911.