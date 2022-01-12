Help needed: Child Crisis Center faces staffing shortage



EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Child Crisis Center of El Paso is looking to fill some essential positions as the staff shortage takes toll on their current staff.

Enrique Davila, CEO of the Child Crisis Center, said the lack of workforce is stretching their staff thin who now have to take on more responsibilities on top of taking care of the children.

They are urgently hiring for a cook, Davila said.

“When we don’t have a cook the staff that are taking care of the children have to step away from that and prepare the meals,” he explained, ” it is not giving the children the care that they need.”

They currently have 20 children in their care and it’s getting more difficult to schedule the staff.

“We have to have staffing available so we can call people in and, unfortunately, the staff we have right now we have to have them work over and over again,” Davila explained.

He said the open positions are for a counselor, childcare specialists and maintenance staff.

You can apply by bringing your resume and filling up an application at the Child Crisis Center at 2100 N Stevens Street.

Davila said that despite their hardships the El Paso community has once again showed a big heart.

The whole month of January has so far been scheduled with food donations coming from El Pasoans.

Davila said you can schedule your food donation by calling the center at 915-562-7955.

Other necessities such as new clothing, toiletries and non-perishables are also welcome at the center.