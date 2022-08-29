EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School football captain Abraham Romero was put in a medically induced coma after suffering a severe injury during Friday’s game and now the community is finding ways to help him and his family.

Romero was injured on Friday during a game against Deming.

“He went in for a touchdown and after coming out of the huddle everybody was celebrating and he was on the floor,” explained Jennifer Ablos, president of Organ Mountain Booster club.

Ablos, who is in close contact with Romero’s mother and was given permission to speak on her behalf.

She shared with KTSM that Romero had brain bleeding and bruising that prompted him to go into surgery on Friday night.

He was then put into a medically induced coma to help with the swelling in the brain, according to Ablos.

“We’re not sure if it was a prior concussion or just that time that he received a concussion,” she said, explaining it is still unknown what exactly caused the injury.

According to Ablos, Romero had another procedure today and sensory tests done that concluded he had no feeling in his body from the waist up.

Abos explained, they are hoping this is only temporary due to heavy sedation.

After a tough weekend, Organ Mountain Knights returned to practice today.

Coach Steve Castille shared it has been a hard time for the team.

“It’s been a difficult time for our entire program, specifically being a little bit helpless trying to figure out how to help. He was the spark plug of our team,” coach Castille said.

One of Romero’s teammates, Isaiah Dunn, also resonating how the entire team felt during today’s practice.

“It’s definitely hard focusing without our brother today, but we’re playing for something bigger than our state or district championship, we’re playing for our brother Abe,” said Dunn.

Ablos recalling what a special night it was for Romero when playing against Deming.

He was knighted in a special ceremony during the game, before he got injured.

“That game he was knighted he actually got down on one knee and the coach knighted him with a sword,” said Ablos.

During today’s booster club meeting, Ablos suggested buying a sword replica for Romero and decorating it, so he sees it once he wakes up.

The calls, emails and messages came from all over the region: from El Paso, Deming and even Roswell, schools and individuals asking how they can help Romero and his family during this difficult time.

KTSM even got to witness Organ Mountain’s rivals – Centennial High School soccer team join the booster club meeting in show of support.

Romero is currently being treated in El Paso, so his family has to travel daily to be with him.

You can help by sending donations via CashApp on this website.

The booster club will also be organizing multiple fundraiser events in the near future. You can keep track on the website.

