EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Salvation Army needs 550 turkeys for their Angel Tree program this year.

They have one hundred more families registered than last year, making that a total of 550 families. Not only does the Salvation Army want to provide new toys and gifts with the help of community sponsors, but also provide a food box with a turkey to all 550 families!

The Salvation Army says this year the need is greater, and do not even have a third of the turkeys needed for distribution.

The Salvation Army is currently accepting turkey donations. For big batch of turkey donations, please call 915-544-9811.