EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hello Kitty is about to say hello to El Paso.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck will be making an appearance in El Paso on its across-the-U.S. tour.

Exclusive merchandise from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, which will be at Cielo Vista Mall Saturday, Oct. 22

The all-pink café on wheels will be at Cielo Vista Mall, between JC Penney and Macy’s, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Fans of Hello Kitty will be able to purchase exclusive edible treats and collectibles, celebrating all things Hello Kitty.

Merchandise includes Hello Kitty Café glass mug with sprinkle handle, Hello Kitty Café coin bank, Hello Kitty Café lunchbox, Hello Kitty Café lavender T-shirt, hand-decorated cookie sets and other items.

Other best-selling items include Hello Kitty plush toys and giant Hello Kitty Café chef cookies.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck only accepts credit and debit cards, no cash.

Since making its debut in 2014, the mobile Hello Kitty café has drawn hundreds of Hello Kitty fans at each stop. Two Hello Kitty Café trucks have visited more than 100 cities.