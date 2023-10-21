EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cielo Vista Mall has a handful of events lined up for October including a return of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck and a free mall-wide trick-or-treating event.

This weekend, Vitalant will be having a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22 in the court area near the women’s Dillard’s.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will also be making a return trip to El Paso on Saturday, Oct. 28, the mall said in a news release announcing its October events. The truck will be in the mall’s parking lot between JCPenney and Macy’s from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. next Saturday.

The mall will also have a free trick-or-treating event from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Families can visit retailers and collect treats while supplies last.

Cielo Vista also has a Spirit Halloween store located on the lower level across from JCPenney.