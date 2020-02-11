Helen of Troy recruiting interns for Summer 2020

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Helen of Troy Careers FaceBook

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Helen of Troy is looking to recruit college and university students for a summer internship program at the Helen of Troy’s U.S. Headquarters in West El Paso.

Applicants selected for the paid internship program will receive leadership training, mentorship and will also be part of a volunteer project for a local charitable organization.

According to a release, interns will learn how a global company runs, and be mentored about the most recognized consumer brands in the world.

For more information on the internship program, contact Helen of Troy’s Senior Director of Human Resources, Jessa Snyder, at jsnyder@helenoftroy.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Candidates for El Paso County Sheriff discuss deputy response times

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidates for El Paso County Sheriff discuss deputy response times"

Trump, Pence attend dignified transfer of Las Cruces soldier killed in Afghanistan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Pence attend dignified transfer of Las Cruces soldier killed in Afghanistan"

Israeli trauma experts train local counselors following August 3 shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Israeli trauma experts train local counselors following August 3 shooting"

Fundraiser held in El Paso for Biden campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fundraiser held in El Paso for Biden campaign"

UTEP researchers successfully communicate with satellite

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP researchers successfully communicate with satellite"

LCPD says crimes should not be posted in social media groups

Thumbnail for the video titled "LCPD says crimes should not be posted in social media groups"
More Local
Live Radar Link Banner