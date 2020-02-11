Helen of Troy recruiting interns for Summer 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Helen of Troy is looking to recruit college and university students for a summer internship program at the Helen of Troy’s U.S. Headquarters in West El Paso.

Applicants selected for the paid internship program will receive leadership training, mentorship and will also be part of a volunteer project for a local charitable organization.

According to a release, interns will learn how a global company runs, and be mentored about the most recognized consumer brands in the world.

For more information on the internship program, contact Helen of Troy’s Senior Director of Human Resources, Jessa Snyder, at jsnyder@helenoftroy.com.