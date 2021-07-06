Heinrich: Senate’s filibuster rule should change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Sen. Martin Heinrich says the Senate should changes its filibuster rule though the New Mexico Democrat acknowledges that would allow Republicans in the future to approve policy changes he opposes.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Heinrich said during a town hall Monday in Albuquerque that partisan gridlock has blocked legislation, making it difficult for many Americans to discern between the parties.

With the Senate currently split 50-50, Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote gives Democrats control of the chamber.

However, Republicans can block most bills because of a rule requiring 60 senators to vote to end debate on most matters.