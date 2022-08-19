EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The sandwich dates back to 1762 when John Montagu, the fourth earl of Sandwich, got hungry in the middle of a card game.

So, the earl slapped some meat between two slices of bread and the sandwich was born. One hopes that such ingenuity was rewarded with a winning hand.

Now, more than 250 years later, a sandwich shop named after the earl of Sandwich opened its first location in El Paso.

The Earl of Sandwich, which serves hot sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, wraps, pizza breads, soups and other items, opened Friday, Aug. 19 at 3581 Zaragoza Road, Suite 207.

The first 20 customers received $10 gift card that can be used at a later date.

Disney fans may be familiar with the restaurant, which opened its first location in 2004 at Disney Springs in Orlando, Fla. There are now 34 locations across the United States.

