EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Veterinarians and dog owners across the country have been concerned over a mysterious dog-respiratory illness that has reportedly been spreading across multiple states.

Scientists at the University of New Hampshire recently identified a novel bacterium as a possible source of the illness, however other veterinarians suggest there may not even be a new illness at all, and dogs could just be getting ill from an already known disease.

With so much uncertainty regarding the unknown illness, El Paso Animal Services Veterinarian Dr. Tony Chacon explained why it can be a danger to the border community.

“It can be quite concerning, especially if it is a new pathogen. Now, we’re not saying it is a new pathogen. It could be a different presentation of an already existing pathogen. So I think that’s why it’s very important that we stay up to date on our vaccinations,” Chacon said.

There have been no reported cases in El Paso, and Dr. Chacon added that they do test any animals with upper respiratory symptoms, but have yet to notice anything unusual.

“If we vaccinate our pets, we’re covered for the more common respiratory illnesses that we see and also the sort of more serious respiratory illnesses that we see, such as distemper. So, if we have a nice, healthy population, then they’re more able to fight off diseases,” Chacon said.

Dr. Chacon said pet owners need to not panic or change their pet’s daily routine but suggested that it would be wise to avoid high-populated areas, as distemper is still prevalent in dogs in the community.